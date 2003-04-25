Expansion News--Burger King, Panera Bread

Miami--Burger King Int'l celebrated the opening of its 3000th restaurant with the opening of a franchised X drive-thru in Hamburg, Germany. The X, XL, XXL restaurant building range is a state-of-the-art construction recently introduced by Burger King in Europe. Its main features are the primary use of steel and glass, giving the units a very modern, fresh, bright and friendly appearance. -PRNewswire

St. Louis--Panera Bread Co. is marking its entrance into the western United States with the opening of its first Las Vegas unit in May. The company is planning an additional four bakery-cafes for Las Vegas in the next 12 months. -PRNewswire

