Are your interviewers up to speed?

April 22, 2003 1 min read

Inexperienced interviewers must be trained; otherwise, they may quickly turn away outstanding candidates. Interviewers should have training that includes instruction on how to ask the right questions, equal employment opportunity guidelines and illegal questions. Interviewers must also know the job description well enough to be able to determine how a candidate will function in the job.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees