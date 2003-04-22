Deduct Conference and Cruise Expenses

Mix business and pleasure by correctly deducting your travel costs.

April 22, 2003 1 min read

You can deduct your travel expenses when you attend a convention--if you can show that your attendance benefits your business. Note: You cannot deduct the travel expenses of your family. The convention or seminar must have scheduled a minimum of six hours during the day (and that you attend at least two-thirds of those activities--more than four hours).

You can also deduct up to $2,000 each year for attending cruise ship conventions that are directly related to your business. To do this, you must meet all of the following conditions:

The ship must be registered in the United States.

All ports must be in the United States or one of its possessions.

You must submit two supporting statements with your tax return.

You must spend at least 51 percent of your (waking) time attending the seminar.

