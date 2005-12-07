Finance

Prorating Travel Expenses

Get the most from your tax deductions by separating business and non-business expenses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prorate your business and non-business expenses to identify the business expenses that are tax-deductible. If your travel is all business, you can deduct all the travel-related expenses. If your travel is part business and part non-business, you can prorate your expenses between business and non-business to identify business expenses that are tax-deductible. If, for example, you extended your stay at your business destination, made a non-business side trip or had other non-business activities, you can deduct the pro-rata share of your total travel expenses that relate to business only.

You don't have to prorate the travel costs of getting to and from your business destination. Even though your entire travel activities were not business (only), you do not have to prorate the travel costs of getting to and from your business destination. Even though you engaged in non-business activities on your travel, you can deduct the entire cost of getting to and from your business destination--if your travel takes you to your business destination in a reasonably direct fashion. For example, the entire cost of airline tickets to and from your business destination is tax-deductible, even if you also engage in non-business activities while on your business travel.

Source: "Travel-Related Tax Deductions"

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

4 Simple, Money-Making Opportunities for (Nervous) First-Time Investors

Finance

How Much Money Do You Really Need in Retirement?

Finance

'Finimize' Makes It Easy to Keep up With Financial News