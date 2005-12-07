Finance

The Rules of Paying Yourself a Bonus, Part 3

What to do if you're an owner of an S corporation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Owners of an S Corporation can take money out of the corporation anytime they wish, without tax impact, by receiving a distribution of profit. If the business is organized as a C Corporation, the owners may also pay themselves dividends; however, these dividend dollars are double taxed--both to the corporation, since they are paid out of after tax dollars, and again to the owners personally as investment income. Additionally, if you work in your business, you can receive dollars from your corporation by paying yourself fair and reasonable wages, taxable to you, for work you performed. And if you have loaned your corporation money, you can receive repayments of any loan you may have made to the corporation, plus interest.

Source: "Taking Profits Legally--and With Minimal Tax Impact"

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

4 Simple, Money-Making Opportunities for (Nervous) First-Time Investors

Finance

How Much Money Do You Really Need in Retirement?

Finance

'Finimize' Makes It Easy to Keep up With Financial News