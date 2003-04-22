Finance

Protect Yourself When Taking the R&D Credit

Follow these steps to avoid an audit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The federal tax laws require business owners claiming the R&D credit to discover information that is "technological in nature," a so-called discovery test. The definition of the test is likely to be modified, but for now, many companies find it undefined and confusing.

The credit is designed to encourage businesses to increase their spending in R&D. While the credit is not permanent, Congress has continually extended it. The Tax Extension and Relief Act extended the credit through mid-2004. Unlike a deduction, which reduces taxable income, a credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your tax bill.

Until the regulations are finalized, Mark Andrus, national director for Grant Thornton's R&D services, recommends that companies using the credit be ready for the possibility of an audit. Here's how to protect yourself:

  1. During the development project--or in the initial planning stages--be sure to document what you didn't know and what information you intend to discover.
  2. Document the development process. Keep laboratory and meeting notes or reports that outline steps taken to discover new information or to apply new information to the development of a new product or process.
  3. Use a tax expert to help with the documentation. The credit can help defer the cost of innovation, but the rules are complex and fluid.
  4. While the IRS will probably continue to challenge companies on the test, Andrus says, "businesses can continue to claim the R&D credit, but to maximize the opportunity, follow the recommendations above."

Source: "Is That New?"

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps