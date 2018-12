It just might entice people to buy.

It's amazing to see how compelled people can become to buy products when the time to purchase is limited. To make this work, contact a list of customers who have shopped on your site before. This list might consist of only a select group of people, or it may be everyone who has ever shopped on your site. Let each customer know that the offer is being made to only highly valued customers.

