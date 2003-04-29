Small Firm Inventions Often Unprotected Globally

Study shows small firms patent abroad less often than larger firms.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

(SBA) - A new study shows that small U.S. firms are not protecting their inventions through foreign patents as often as large firms. This lower rate of foreign patenting results in fewer commercial opportunities and lost revenue, according to the report issued today by the Office of Advocacy of the SBA.

The report, "Foreign Patenting Behavior of Small and Large Firms: An Update," written by Dr. Mary Ellen Mogee, points out that smaller firms are increasingly protecting their inventions in the global marketplace through patents. However, they still patent abroad less than larger firms do, and they allow their patents to lapse more often as well.

"Small firms are incredibly inventive," says Thomas M. Sullivan, chief counsel for Advocacy. "But many times, they are unable to protect their inventions in the global marketplace due to their inability to secure foreign patents. If small firms are unable to protect the results of their hard work, our country could lose its most valuable source of new ideas and innovations."

Mogee reviewed recent literature to determine reasons behind small firms' patenting behavior. The reason cited most often for small businesses' failure to patent abroad is lack of financial resources. Moreover, a 2002 GAO report found that the most important impediment is foreign patent costs. That report highlighted other barriers, including small firms' limited resources, limited foreign patent knowledge, differences in foreign patent systems, and weak enforcement in some countries.

The report released last week also confirmed the innovative nature of smaller firms. It found that patent value measures based on the number of other citations showed small-business patents to be more valuable than large business patents in all years studied. This result reinforces the conclusions of another recent Advocacy-funded study, "Small Serial Innovators: The Small Firm Contribution to Technical Change." Taken together, these reports clearly indicate that America's technological innovators are found in small firms.

For more information, visit the Office of Advocacy Web site at www.sba.gov/advo.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market