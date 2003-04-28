Panera Bread Ranks High in Restaurant Surveys

April 28, 2003 1 min read

St. Louis--Panera Bread has received a number of top rankings in the nation's two most comprehensive restaurant surveys. First, the company earned a top spot in the "Choice in Chains" awards, a customer-satisfaction benchmark sponsored by Restaurants and Institutions magazine. Panera Bread also placed first out of 118 competitors in a national customer satisfaction survey of more than 71,000 consumers by Nation's Restaurant News. -Business Wire