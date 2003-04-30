Maaco Expands its Brand

April 30, 2003 1 min read

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--After 30 years, Maaco has decided to "expand the brand." Despite the name Maaco Auto Painting & Bodyworks, the company was traditionally perceived as a choice for overall paint services. While Maaco has found success in the repaint business, it forgot to remind the public that it does collision and spot repairs as well. The company will now aggressively pursue that incremental business with a North America-wide re-launch that includes a new logo and name, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting. -Maaco