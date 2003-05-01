Ace Cash Express Completes $205 Million Debt Refinancing

May 1, 2003 1 min read

Irving, Texas--With an eye toward financing and plans to establish, acquire or franchise as many as 500 locations over a five-year period, Ace Cash Express Inc. has concluded a private placement of debt securities worth $40 million and established a $165 million long-term revolving bank loan facility. The new bank loan contract will offer Ace a revolving credit facility that can be used for working capital. Previously, the company reports, its more limited facilities would have hindered plans to establish or purchase new locations. -Dallas Business Journal