Expansion News--Cold Stone Creamery, Merle Norman, Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, Subway

Scottsdale, Arizona--Premium ice cream franchise Cold Stone Creamery will open its first store in New York City this summer, a company-owned location in Times Square. The company plans to award close to 40 franchises in New York by the end of 2003. -PRNewswire

Los Angeles--Merle Norman Cosmetics Studios plans to open between seven and 10 new studios in South Florida, expanding its market presence in the region to more than twice its current size. The areas being considered for expansion include Coconut Creek, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Kendall, Miami, Miami Lakes, Miami Springs, Oakland Park, Sweetwater and Weston. -Nichol & Company LTD

Plano, Texas--Nestle Toll House Caf� by Chip, a concept featuring Nestle baked goods, coffees, ice cream and smoothies, has celebrated several grand openings this spring. The company now has locations in Chicago; Salem, New Hampshire; Houston; and Valencia, California. -Business Wire

Milford, Connecticut--Subway plans to open 50 new Maryland-based eateries over the next two years to bring total Subway locations in the central part of the state to 170. The company also recently celebrated the opening of its 18,000th restaurant, a franchised location in El Monte, California. -Maryland Daily Record, PRNewswire