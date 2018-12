Learning to sense if they're ready to buy

April 30, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One important talent top salespeople have is the ability to recognize customers' demand stages and shape their presentations accordingly. Knowing whether customers are getting ready to place an order or just starting to comparison shop can give salespeople a sixth sense about which objections a particular customer is most likely to raise and what benefits will ring a prospect's bell.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales