Get to Know Site Visitors

Customers will share information with you--if you give them something of value in return.

May 6, 2003 1 min read

One of the best ways to induce people to fill out self-reported registration pages on your site is to offer them some free information that's automatically sent to them once they've completed the form. This could be a report, a tip sheet, a chapter from a book, a pass code or anything else that site visitor is likely to deem of value.

The information you collect from visitors who take the time to fill out your registration page can be quite valuable. They can give you new ideas for marketing your site, product offerings and how to reach others in the target niche.

