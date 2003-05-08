How to Make Your Message Stick

Descriptive words are more likely to leave a memorable impression.

May 8, 2003 1 min read

How many times have you heard these boring words from the airplane flight attendants: "Please keep your seat belts fastened until the plane comes to a complete stop." I remember one flight attendant saying, "If you'd like to not suffer the embarrassment of falling down in the aisle, please keep your seat belts fastened until the plane comes to a complete halt." Her added comment got a good laugh, and the passengers stayed seated.

The use of descriptive words helps you paint a picture for your listener. Words create images, and whether you're talking about a dog, the budget deficit or seat belts, you can make your message colorful, interesting and memorable with imagery.

