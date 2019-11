May 7, 2003 1 min read

Montreal--Mad Science, a provider of science activities for children, is creating a Mad Science TV show to be launched in the spring of 2004. The show is being made by Mad Science, the Discovery Channel and MGM Studios, and will be distributed worldwide to allow kids from all over the world to see "Mad Science" on television Saturday mornings. -Mad Science