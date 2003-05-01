Expansion News--Baskin-Robbins/Dunkin' Donuts, Camille's Sidewalk Cafe, Coffee Beanery, Tumbleweed

Glendale, California--Ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins announced 100 of its franchise locations will open throughout the Northeast in combination with Dunkin' Donuts stores by the end of the summer. The two brands and the Togo's sandwich chain are part of Randolph, Massachusetts-based Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants. - PRNewswire

Tulsa, Oklahoma--Camille's Sidewalk Caf? has signed on eight new franchisees to develop 26 stores based on a new prototype model opening this month. The prototype will have soft seating, high-speed Internet access and 13 new menu items, in addition to the old favorites. -Camille's Sidewalk Caf?

Flushing, Michigan--The Coffee Beanery has chosen Chicago and the Chicagoland area as one its domestic focus markets, expecting to open 10 stores in the region in the next 12 months. The company opened the first franchise in this target market area recently in Naperville. -The Coffee Beanery

Louisville, Kentucky--Tumbleweed, a Southwestern restaurant chain, has unveiled plans for a new design and a larger layout for its restaurants. The company will remodel existing restaurants to incorporate the new design scheme and plans to open more company restaurants, targeting Ohio. -Business First

