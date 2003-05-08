How to Keep Customers Clicking

For starters, make sure your site's content is current.

May 8, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Clients and customers are always looking for the latest and greatest information that will help them solve a problem, add to their storehouse of knowledge or simply help them understand the problem better. The best Web sites not only make old customers want to return, but also draw in new customers. To keep your site vibrant, offer a list of recommended books and, in particular, book reviews. Such a list can be part of a magazine that you offer on a periodic basis or simply posted on your site.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business