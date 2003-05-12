Getting Prospects to Make a Decision

What should you say to indecisive customers?

May 12, 2003 1 min read

You're Gary Cooper in the movie High Noon, gun on your hip and ready for the big showdown. This is the close of last resort because you're going to tell prospects that you're not going to accept maybe. They have to tell you yes or no.

"I can appreciate your needing some time to think about my proposal. Unfortunately, I need an answer today. If your decision is no that's fine--I'll see you next week with another idea. If it's yes, we can start work on this right away. So what's your answer, yes or no?" Be polite, be gracious, but be firm--just like Gary Cooper.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales