Don't Neglect Your Web Site

Update your site on a regular basis, or prepare to lose customers.

May 16, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

All too often, entrepreneurs become caught up in the excitement and novelty of launching their sites, which is understandable. In the first weeks and months after a site goes up, much attention is given to all aspects of it.

As the months roll by, a curious but predictable phenomenon ensues. In all too many businesses, the Web site is treated with benign neglect. After all, we did a great job; we arranged a highly effective, user-friendly site that meets the needs of our targeted niche. What more do we have to do? As it turns out, you have to inspect your site on a regular basis. Why? Because, quite frankly, things change.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business