Don't Neglect Your Web Site
All too often, entrepreneurs become caught up in the excitement and novelty of launching their sites, which is understandable. In the first weeks and months after a site goes up, much attention is given to all aspects of it.
As the months roll by, a curious but predictable phenomenon ensues. In all too many businesses, the Web site is treated with benign neglect. After all, we did a great job; we arranged a highly effective, user-friendly site that meets the needs of our targeted niche. What more do we have to do? As it turns out, you have to inspect your site on a regular basis. Why? Because, quite frankly, things change.
Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business