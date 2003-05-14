New Menu Offerings--Panera Bread, Togo's

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

St. Louis--Panera Bread's 12 Columbus, Ohio, area stores have added Italian-made stone deck ovens as part of the chain's recent launch of Artisan breads, which have a crispier crust and moist inside texture and come in several flavors, including three-cheese semolina and kalamata olive. -Business First

Randolph, Massachusetts--On a mission to deliver authentic taste in every bite, Togo's has introduced a new line of breads, meats and cheeses in California stores. The sandwich chain partnered with Specialty Baking to develop four new kinds of bread--wheat, rustic, Parmesan white and onion herb. The company has also added superior turkey, mortadella, capicolla and pastrami, using new slicing techniques with some of the meats to bring out the natural flavors. -PRNewswire

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched