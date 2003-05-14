New Menu Offerings--Panera Bread, Togo's

May 14, 2003 1 min read

St. Louis--Panera Bread's 12 Columbus, Ohio, area stores have added Italian-made stone deck ovens as part of the chain's recent launch of Artisan breads, which have a crispier crust and moist inside texture and come in several flavors, including three-cheese semolina and kalamata olive. -Business First

Randolph, Massachusetts--On a mission to deliver authentic taste in every bite, Togo's has introduced a new line of breads, meats and cheeses in California stores. The sandwich chain partnered with Specialty Baking to develop four new kinds of bread--wheat, rustic, Parmesan white and onion herb. The company has also added superior turkey, mortadella, capicolla and pastrami, using new slicing techniques with some of the meats to bring out the natural flavors. -PRNewswire