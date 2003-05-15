Partnership News--Cinnabon, Wingstop

May 15, 2003 1 min read

Atlanta--Cinnabon, a division of AFC Enterprises Inc., has been chosen to offer Makara Cinnamon Coffee Cakes on Song, a low-fare service operated by Delta Air Lines, as the carrier's new signature breakfast item. The breakfast coffeecake will be sold on all morning flights for $3 as part of Song's branded menu-offering strategy and is the first Cinnabon product to be sold for immediate consumption outside of the brand's bakery venues. -Primezone

Dallas--Wingstop Restaurants Inc. announced a multi-year strategic beverage supply and marketing partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Coca-Cola will be the soft drink beverage supplier for all of Wingstop's franchised and company-owned stores. -Business Wire