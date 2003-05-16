Expansion News--Carvel, HCX, It's A Grind

May 16, 2003 1 min read

Farmington, Connecticut--Carvel, known for its homemade ice cream and ice cream cakes, next spring hopes to open the first of up to 40 stores it has planned for Greater Cleveland. The company will focus this year on franchising from the East Coast west through Chicago and in Texas and a few other southwestern states. Carvel plans to begin franchising in California and the Rocky Mountain states in 2004. --Crain's Cleveland Business

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--HCX Development Partners of the Carolinas, a HCX area developer, plans to open 300 salons in the Carolinas over the next eight years. The developer has already signed 12 franchisees for Charlotte, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, North Carolina, in addition to Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina. -Charlotte Business Journal

Long Beach, California--It's A Grind has opened its 27th location in Temecula, California. The coffeehouse franchise operates locations in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Michigan, and anticipates opening 150 units over the next three years. -It's A Grind