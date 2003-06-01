Tech Towns

Which U.S. cities are today's hotbeds of technology?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Forget Silicon Valley. When it comes to technology companies, Atlanta; Austin, Texas; and Boise, Idaho, are where it's at these days. We checked to see what kinds of companies are booming in these burgs, what attracts entrepreneurs to the cities and what areas will be growing over the next decade.

Atlanta
Metro population:4.26 million
Telecommunications, software development, transportation logistics, biosciences and manufacturing are all major technology areas to which Atlanta has staked a big claim, says Hans Gant, senior vice president of Economic Development with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

Gant also sees a trend toward foreign technology companies locating in Atlanta. "We have focused our efforts on attracting and growing what we call 'Industries of the Mind,'" he says. Established research institutions (like Emory University and Georgia Tech), a major international airport, incubators and a large support-services infrastructure make Atlanta an attractive big-city location for technology entrepreneurs.

Austin, Texas
Metro population:1.25 million
Austin boasts about 1,800 technology companies, some 1,100 of which are small businesses. Carolyn Stark, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Austin Technology Council, says the hot areas are software development, semiconductors, chip design and manufacturing. Stark sees future growth in nanotechnology, biomechanics, clean energy and wireless. "Austin has a strong venture capital community, the legal and accounting systems to support start-ups, a good university with technologies coming out of it and a nice quality of life," Stark says. Incubators and a pool of retired tech executives offering expertise to the growing companies add to Austin's reputation as a hotbed of technology.

Boise, Idaho
Metro population:467,000
Shirl Boyce, vice president of economic development with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, says Boise is home to more than 300 technology businesses, including Micron, which was founded there. Says Boyce, "We're really trying to promote and help [technology] entrepreneurs because we are a very entrepreneurial community."

Boise is somewhat isolated, but the quality of life, low electricity and gas costs, and a budding engineering program at Boise State University are feeding growth in software, research and development, and the silicon industry.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market