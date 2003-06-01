Walk This Way

Working out with your Palm
Now you can use your Palm Pilot to keep in shape. Star Trac's new Elite treadmill features an infrared port that allows you to beam workout information from your Palm to its console and back using a downloadable application from the company's Web site. You can customize your workouts, as well as track burned calories, heart rate and degree of incline, from information beamed from the treadmill to your Palm.

The Elite treadmill also features two personal fans, a Soft Trac shock-absorbing deck, a heart rate monitor, an incline range of up to 15 percent and a digital scale to track your weight loss ($7,895, www.startrac.com).

