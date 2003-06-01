g Whiz!

Swimming through the alphabet soup of today's wireless standards
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Can't decide whether to upgrade to a super-fast 802.11a wireless network or stick with the slower but cheaper 802.11b hardware? Well, the choice just got tougher. Millions of adapters for a third choice-802.11g-are already surging into the market. The "g" specification offers the same 54Mbps speed of the 802.11a, but in the 2.4GHz band used by the installed base of 802.11b networks, with more robust security. The "g" spec's backward compatibility with "b" networks could preserve older Wi-Fi investments, but the degree of compatibility remains to be seen.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers won't finalize the spec until this summer, enabling the Wi-Fi Alliance to begin testing and certifying the interoperability of different "g" devices. Some vendors have already shipped more than 2 million 802.11g adapters they claim have Wi-Fi certification. How? Such products are "certified" only for backward compatibility with 802.11b adapters-not with each other. Before year's end, you'll see products supporting combinations of these protocols and enhancements to current standards.

Daniel Tynan, a freelance writer in Wilmington, North Carolina, writes about technology for a variety of publications.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market