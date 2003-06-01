Gear 06/03

A multifunction machine that does the trick; make presentations easier with a wireless projector

June 1, 2003 1 min read

MultiPASS MP730 CANON



CANON



(800) OK-CANON



www.usa.canon.com



Street price: $399

Canon's MultiPASS MP730 is a peripheral orchestra, featuring a bubble jet printer, a copier, a fax machine and a scanner. The bubble jet printer delivers black-and-white pages at 22 ppm, color pages at 14 ppm and color prints at 4,800 x 1,200 dpi resolution. MultiPASS can send and receive fax documents in color through its 33.6Kbps modem, scan color images with a 9,600 x 9,600 interpolated dpi, and even print photos directly from these digital camera memory cards: CompactFlash, Memory Stick, MultiMedia-Card, Secure Digital and SmartMedia.

PowerLite 735c



Epson



(800) 442-1977



www.epson.com



Street price: $3,674

Make presentations without your laptop. The PowerLite 735c wireless projector features EasyMP PC card-reading capability, so you can play files from a PC card that plugs directly into the projector. It supports CompactFlash, Memory Stick, SmartMedia and other options with an adapter. A mere 4.4 pounds, the Power-Lite is Wi-Fi-compatible (802.11b), so your presentations can be beamed to it. It has XGA resolution and 2000 ANSI lumens.