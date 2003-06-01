Management Buzz 06/03

Entrepreneurs benefit from a favorable legal decision; tracking your customer complaints
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Know Your Limits
Failure to fulfill a contract is just that, and no more, ruled the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California in January. Its decision in Robinson Helicopter Co. Inc. v. Dana Corp. prevented the helicopter manufacturer from raking in damages a lower court had awarded because Dana Corp. had sold Robinson Helicopter Co. Inc. faulty parts and then covered it up. Because other state courts have made similar decisions, the California decision fuels an emerging national precedent, say lawyers on both sides.

The decision is good news for entrepreneurs because it clearly defines the upside and the downside of a contract, says Edwin V. Wood-some Jr., the Los Angeles lawyer whose firm, Howrey Simon Arnold & White, represented Dana Corp.

It also means entrepreneurs need to check out their suppliers even more thoroughly, adds Edward J. Horowitz, the lawyer for Robinson Helicopter Co. Inc. "If your business is damaged due to a breach of contract, you may not be able to count on a court-ordered compensation to help you recover," he warns. "You can only recover the original amount covered by the contract."

Many Unhappy Returns
Most entrepreneurs have a gut sense about which customers are demanding but profitable, and which ones are just a pain. Add a "complaints and returns" section to your customer database, advises retail consultant Jim Dion. That will let you see who's taking advantage of your desire to please.

In Dion's opinion, even the best customers can have a string of purchases that don't fit. But when you see someone coming in for the third time in a month with a just-purchased pair of shoes in one hand and the receipt in the other, it may be time to say "I'm sorry, but clearly there's something about our store that isn't right for you," says Dion. Then suggest another store that might be a better fit.

Dale Robbins, owner of Knoxville, Tennessee, golf shop Dale's Winning Edge and one of Dion's clients, says it's important not to give cranky customers ammunition to use against you with their equally demanding friends. After all, says Robbins, you never know when a demanding customer may suddenly come into some money and want to spend it with you. He almost brushed off one such customer, who ended up peeling off 26 $100 bills for a top-of-the-line set of golf clubs.

Nearly
66%
of Americans get their health insurance from their employers.
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau
There are currently
302
MILLION
corporate e-mail boxes.
SOURCE: Radicati

Joanne Cleaver has written for a variety of publications, including the Chicago Tribune and Executive Female.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market