Growth Strategies

Word Games

Beware of ambiguous language in your contracts, and you'll avoid the headache of court battles.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Owners of Carvel Ice Cream franchises in East Coast states were shocked when they discovered their franchisor, Carvel Corp. of Farmington, Connecticut, had started selling its ice cream in supermarkets at prices that undercut the franchise stores. They thought their contracts gave them protected territories. But when they hired attorneys to look into those contracts, they discovered the wording was ambiguous.

For instance, some contracts guaranteed the company would not establish other Carvel stores within a quarter mile of a Carvel franchise. But did a supermarket count as a Carvel store? A U.S. District Court judge ruled that because the contracts were ambiguous, it would be up to a jury to determine the intent of the company in drafting the contracts and the expectations of the franchisees who signed them.

Ambiguous language in contracts is a common problem, says Gregg Weiner, an attorney with Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver and Jacobson in New York City. Courts have not established a standard for determining whether contract language is ambiguous or clear. Generally speaking, he says, the question is whether the language is objectively susceptible to more than one meaning. But appellate courts have overturned trial courts, disagreeing over whether a particular contract is ambiguous.

If a judge rules a contract is ambiguous, the matter goes to trial where the jury determines the meaning of the contract by examining not only the language of the contract itself but also other documents, such as letters, that might indicate the parties' intent. The dispute can take years to settle, draining energy that could be going toward building the business.

Make sure your contracts are clear and unambigous. Weiner advises having someone experienced with contract disputes-preferably a lawyer who specializes in contract litigation-go over contracts with an eye toward future problems.

Use language broad enough to cover circumstances that might arise, Weiner advises. For instance, a lease should address whether you have to pay rent if you don't have access to the space. "There might be a hundred reasons why you wouldn't have access to your space, [such as a] flood [or] a strike," he says. But even if you list as many as you can think of in the contract, something else could happen. So be sure that the meaning of the language is clear enough to govern the relationship when the unexpected happens.

Steven C. Bahls, dean of Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio, teaches entrepreneurship law. Freelance writer Jane easter Bahls specializes in business and legal topics.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?