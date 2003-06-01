What's New 06/03

On-demand is what's in demand.

June 1, 2003 1 min read

Soft-Temps Worldwide, a Jensen Beach, Florida-based franchise founded in 1999, was built on the premise that you don't need an in-house tech team to run a computer services business. Soft-Temps franchisees locate and send out independent contractors on demand to handle software installation, training and Web design for small-business clients. Founder Steven Gauntt realized a basic knowledge of computers was enough to communicate with clients and find the right contractor for the job.