Time to Upgrade Your PC?

How to know if you and your employees need new computers

May 14, 2003 1 min read

As important as technology is, that doesn't mean you always have to have the latest version of equipment. Here's how to evaluate your current technology to see whether it's time to upgrade:

Computers are likely to need upgrading as a result of a software update. If you have recently begun using a new version of an important software package and your computer's performance seems unsatisfactorily slow, it may be time to buy new hardware. Otherwise, you can and probably should make do with what you have. Don't delay buying new computers just because the ones you have are only a few years old, though. During that span of time, performance of the models on the market typically doubles. Forcing customers and employees to wait on slow computers can cost you far more than a new system would.

