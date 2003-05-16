31: Food Management Associates

This entrepreneur is causing quite a stir with his food services company.

Company: Food Management Associates, a Yorba Linda, California, contractor of food service management and consulting

Founder: Richard Warmolts, 58

Began: May 2001

2001 Sales: $1.4 million

When did you know that you had made it?

Richard Warmolts: When I was awarded a national contract to provide food services for children in a behavioral rehabilitation program.

Who is your business role model?

Warmolts: My Uncle Joe, who, through hard work and family involvement, built a most successful golf course, when the experts said it was impossible to grow grass in the local soil.

Do you have any business advice?

Warmolts: Be honest and straightforward in your business dealings. Earn the business by delivering a valued service. Don't buy the business. Good business ethics will earn long-term success. Lastly, you're in the people business, not the "food" business--so take care of your people and make sure you satisfy their career and economic needs.

What are your plans for the future?

Warmolts: To have fun in business and give something back to the community. Assisting organizations dedicated to helping abused children seems to be the direction I am being led.

