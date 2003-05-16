My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

#31: Food Management Associates

This entrepreneur is causing quite a stir with his food services company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

Company: Food Management Associates, a Yorba Linda, California, contractor of food service management and consulting
Founder: Richard Warmolts, 58
Began: May 2001
2001 Sales: $1.4 million

When did you know that you had made it?
Richard Warmolts: When I was awarded a national contract to provide food services for children in a behavioral rehabilitation program.

Who is your business role model?
Warmolts: My Uncle Joe, who, through hard work and family involvement, built a most successful golf course, when the experts said it was impossible to grow grass in the local soil.

Do you have any business advice?
Warmolts: Be honest and straightforward in your business dealings. Earn the business by delivering a valued service. Don't buy the business. Good business ethics will earn long-term success. Lastly, you're in the people business, not the "food" business--so take care of your people and make sure you satisfy their career and economic needs.

What are your plans for the future?
Warmolts: To have fun in business and give something back to the community. Assisting organizations dedicated to helping abused children seems to be the direction I am being led.

Back to the Hot 100

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere