My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

#5: freightquote.com

Having the right technology, the ability to solve cash flow issues, and a self-sufficient staff prove to be the secrets of this company's success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Company:freightquote.com, an Overland Park, Kansas, online freight comparison and booking service
Founder: Timothy Barton
Began: August 1998
2002 Sales: $46.2 million

When did you know you'd made it?
Timothy Barton: When we grew out of our office space for the third time.

When did you think you'd blown it?
Barton: Many of our early hires were high-level salespeople from my prior company. Due to the typical delays in launching a Web site, they were on the payroll for four to six weeks with nothing to sell and [were] probably questioning the whole endeavor.

freightquote.comWhat's been your biggest challenge?
Barton: Early on, technology was an obstacle and proved challenging. The original hardware/software platform of WindowsNT, Oracle 8.0, DECAlpha servers and Cisco routers and firewalls was highly unstable when linked together. A migrations to Microsoft SQL on Dell Enterprise Servers, running NT/2000 proved significantly more stable and scaleable.

Managing cash flow was another challenge. Freight companies typically don't assess finance/late charges and thus don't collect their money very quickly. This had trained the shipping community to pay for their services at leisure. In response to this, freightquote.com initiated an electronic billing option that allowed customers to pay online via a secure transfer of funds.

What's your business advice for others?
Barton: Hire self-sustaining people so that as you expand, you can hire creative managers who can focus on growth and opportunities instead of hiring "babysitters" to manage people.

Where do you see yourself and your business in 10 years?
Barton: We didn't even exist six years ago, so a 10-year plan is difficult to envision. With the growth we're experiencing, it's very challenging to create a forecast for just one year. As an entrepreneur, freightquote.com may outgrow me. But with or without me, the company will be self-sufficient.

Back to the Hot 100

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere