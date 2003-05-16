Time to Upgrade Your Copier?

How to know if a copier with fancy features is right for you
As important as technology is, that doesn't mean you always have to have the latest version of equipment. Here's how to evaluate your current technology to see whether it's time to upgrade:

High-end copiers can cost more than a whole office full of computers. Today's models are increasingly interchangeable with printers, thanks to the new generation of digital, network-ready copiers. Some late-model digital copiers will also scan documents and send faxes. But fancy features don't mean you need one of these costly machines. Upgrade your copiers when you experience or foresee a significant increase in the volume of copies you produce. Extras such as automatic document feeders and staplers are nice, but probably not worth upgrading for.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business

