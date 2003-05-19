Health Czar Warns Fast-Food Joints to Shape Up

May 19, 2003 1 min read

Washington, DC--Fast-food joints may soon get singled out by U.S. health czar Tommy Thompson if they don't shape up and stop feeding the country's obesity problem. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Thompson said public pressure may do far more than lawsuits and legislation to curb the junk-food explosion that costs the government $117 billion each year in obesity-related health-care costs. The secretary plans to start recognizing fast-food companies that are offering healthier options and singling out those that don't.

Thompson specified PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Co., McDonald's, Wendy's and Taco Bell as companies that could offer consumers healthier options and promote more sensible diets. -Reuters