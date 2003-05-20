McDonald's Technology Allows Customers to Order and Pay at Menu Board

May 20, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--Easy payment technology and America's most popular hamburger are meeting at McDonald's drive-thru lanes in North Babylon, New York, as the American Express Card and Hypercom Corp. team up their card payment capabilities at the outside order board. Drive-thru customers in a hurry can now make one less window stop and avoid the need to bring cash or fumble for it while in the car. Customers place their order at the menu board, insert their credit or debit card, get their receipt and pick up their food at the window.

This is the third pilot program kicked off in the New York area recently. Hypercom and American Express could roll the pilot out to McDonald's in Long Island next. -PRNewswire