Burger King Wants to Promote Quality

May 21, 2003

Miami--Burger King Corp. is refocusing its marketing to emphasize the quality and taste of its sandwiches, as the company tries to move away from the deep discounts that have hurt profits industry-wide. The No. 2 fast-food chain will again promote how its burgers are cooked over an open flame, trying to differentiate itself from the fried burgers of industry leader McDonald's Corp., according to a Burger King representative. The company will increase its network TV advertising to get its new campaign out, but officials would not disclose its cost. The new strategy will not require franchisees to spend more on restaurant improvements, as many are already saddled with debt, according to Burger King. -Associated Press