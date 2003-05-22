Acquisition News--Pro-Cuts, Samurai Sams

May 22, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Anaheim, California--Nearly 300 Pro-Cuts hair salons have been sold by Opal Concepts Inc. to Regis Corp. for $10.4 million. Under the deal, the Edina, Minnesota-based Regis will buy a total of 286 salons, 90 company-owned and 196 franchised. -Austin Business Journal

Scottsdale, Arizona--Kahala Corp. has acquired SP Franchising Inc., franchisor of Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grills restaurant chain. Kerry Phelps, Samurai Sam's co-founder and CEO, and John Young, president and co-founder, will remain with the company. -Business Wire