Expansion News--Atlanta Bread, HCX

May 23, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Smyrna, Georgia--Bakery-cafe chain Atlanta Bread Co. has more South Florida expansion in the oven. The company is planning seven new locations in the area with three in Miami-Dade and two each in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Those are part of 30 new locations the company plans to open statewide within the next five years. -Food Ingredients First

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--HCX, "the haircolorxperts," has sold 56 franchises in 15 states during the first four months of the year. The franchise agreements call for the opening of salons in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas. -Thorp & Co.