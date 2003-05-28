Does Your Web Site Need Audio?

Why it pays to add sound to your site

May 28, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beyond the printed words and clever graphics, sound is a viable Web page tool, when used properly. Human beings are hard-wired so that we simultaneously process information on all sensory levels, whether or not we are conscious of doing so. In fact, studies have shown that we are better able to absorb, retain and recall information when it is conveyed using multisensory methodologies. You can take advantage of this trait of the human mind by judiciously using sound files on your Web site.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business