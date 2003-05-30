How to Keep Customers for Life

Earning this kind of loyalty isn't easy, but it can be done.

May 30, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having customers for life is a long, long time. Situations change, and people change. The foundation of a wonderful relationship two years ago may not mean anything today. Your relationship with a long-term customer is similar to a marriage. The relationship must evolve to stay vibrant, alive and satisfying to both of you.

So never stop selling them. Every time your company comes out with a new product or service, pitch it out to your current customers first. If it's really a new and improved model, don't you owe it to them? If there's a limited supply, shouldn't your best customers get first shot at it? Always add value to their current purchases.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales