How to Keep Customers for Life

Earning this kind of loyalty isn't easy, but it can be done.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having customers for life is a long, long time. Situations change, and people change. The foundation of a wonderful relationship two years ago may not mean anything today. Your relationship with a long-term customer is similar to a marriage. The relationship must evolve to stay vibrant, alive and satisfying to both of you.

So never stop selling them. Every time your company comes out with a new product or service, pitch it out to your current customers first. If it's really a new and improved model, don't you owe it to them? If there's a limited supply, shouldn't your best customers get first shot at it? Always add value to their current purchases.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales

