My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

How to Compensate Yourself and Others

Answers to some of your most pressing questions about how to pay your own salary and how to compensate independent contractors
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the limited liability company, or LLC, is fast becoming the preferred legal vehicle for small businesses nationwide, entrepreneurs are struggling with the difficult tax issues that arise when divvying up responsibilities, profits and losses. This week's e-mails focus on some recurring questions.

Q: I am forming an LLC to buy a franchise. There will be three of us owning equity in the LLC, and we will split profits and losses equally (one-third each). I will be the only one working in the business, however, and want to pay myself an annual salary, which the three of us will agree on each January for the coming year. The idea is that I will pay myself the salary each month, and then whatever's left over gets split three ways. What is the best way to set up this LLC taxwise?

A: Connecticut CPA Stephen Tiberio , responds: "If the LLC is taxed as a partnership, as this one almost certainly will be, the company can pay one or all of its members a "guaranteed payment." Guaranteed payments are deductible by the LLC but still remain a pass-through item for the individual receiving the guaranteed payment." Tiberio adds that the guaranteed payment will have to be reported on the Form K-1 the LLC gives you at the end of each year, along with your share of the remaining profits in the LLC. Each of your partners should also receive a Form K-1, reporting only their one-third share of the LLC profits.

"I would also suggest that you talk to your lawyer about setting up this LLC as a 'manager-managed' LLC. Unlike a 'member-managed LLC, which is run by the owners, a manager-managed LLC is run by the 'manager' or 'managers' designated in the operating agreement. In most states, the manager can be one of the members. By having yourself designated the 'manager' of your LLC, you ensure that your business partners will not have the ability to meddle with or second-guess your management decisions. Your partners are putting up money and want only a return on their investment, so they should not object to this structure. You may also (depending on your state law) be able to include a provision in the operating agreement prohibiting your partners from removing you as the LLC 'manager' unless you commit a crime or engage in fraudulent behavior."

Q: My wife is getting into freelance account management in the advertising industry. She will invoice the client and get paid for her services. She is also paying one or two other people who will assist her with the project. I am very unclear about the tax consequences of this. My guess is that her client will send her a Form 1099 next year for her work. Do we have to send 1099s to my wife's subcontractors? Also, how can we pass on some of the tax owed on to the people that she paid to help her out on these projects?

A: We have focused on this issue in previous columns, but it never hurts to have a refresher. According to CPA Tiberio, your wife will have to report all income received from the client as self-employment income, but the amounts your wife pays her subcontractors should be fully deductible by your wife as business expenses. Tiberio adds that your wife will be required to send Form 1099 to each of her subcontractors next January if 1) the subcontractor is not incorporated (such as a sole proprietorship or LLC) and 2) your wife pays the subcontractor more than $600 during the calendar year.

I would add that your wife should have a written agreement with each of her subcontractors, in which the subcontractor 1) acknowledges that they are an "independent contractor" of your wife and not her business partner or employee, and 2) accepts responsibility for paying all taxes on the income your wife pays him or her. Your attorney should have a simple one- or two-page form that will do the job.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter