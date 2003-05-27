Pizza Chains Eye Saucy Ideas to Reverse Slipping Sales

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York--The nation's largest pizza chains, reluctant to discount prices even after suffering declining sales in the first quarter, are trying to spark growth through several other strategies. Domino's is testing an expansion program in the United States that involves recruiting multiunit franchisees from other restaurant concepts. Traditionally, Domino's either has granted new stores to existing operators or has helped internal candidates, like store managers, become franchisees. Pizza Hut was expected earlier this month to bring back as a permanent menu item its P'Zone--a portable calzone-type product that was introduced last year and became a popular limited time offer. The company also plans to focus on promoting add-on items like bread sticks and wings. Papa John's introduced the Chicken Alfredo pizza as a permanent menu addition. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Best Businesses You Can Start for Under $1,000

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.