Pizza Chains Eye Saucy Ideas to Reverse Slipping Sales

May 27, 2003

New York--The nation's largest pizza chains, reluctant to discount prices even after suffering declining sales in the first quarter, are trying to spark growth through several other strategies. Domino's is testing an expansion program in the United States that involves recruiting multiunit franchisees from other restaurant concepts. Traditionally, Domino's either has granted new stores to existing operators or has helped internal candidates, like store managers, become franchisees. Pizza Hut was expected earlier this month to bring back as a permanent menu item its P'Zone--a portable calzone-type product that was introduced last year and became a popular limited time offer. The company also plans to focus on promoting add-on items like bread sticks and wings. Papa John's introduced the Chicken Alfredo pizza as a permanent menu addition. -Nation's Restaurant News