Fantastic Sams Salon Franchisees Bid for Chain

Anaheim, California--In Pittsburgh, Art and Carol Venzin are hoping to rally other regional owners in an effort to acquire the Fantastic Sams hair salon business and help the 1,300-location chain out of Chapter 11. The Venzins have signed with a consortium of area owners to convince a judge that the 30-year-old company would be best operated by those who already manage over 70 percent of Fantastic Sams salons. Eleven franchisees operating 27 Fantastic Sams salons have joined with the Venzins. -Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

