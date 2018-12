It's a valuable asset not to be wasted.

June 5, 2003 1 min read

Time is one of your most valuable assets, so manage it to produce the greatest return on your investment. That return may be in the form of greater income, or it may mean more time to spend with your family. But the principle is the same: Treat your time like any other asset. Don't waste it; capitalize on it.

