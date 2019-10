June 3, 2003 1 min read

St. Joseph, Missouri--Dine-in and delivery pizza chain Breadeaux Pisa has signed a cobranding deal with family dining chain Country Kitchen Int'l. Country Kitchen said it had tested several cobranded units for six months before making the package available to franchisees. Cobranded restaurants will offer Breadeaux Pisa to dine-in and delivery customers. -Nation's Restaurant News