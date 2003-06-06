Expansion News--Assist-2-Sell, Goodfella's

June 6, 2003 1 min read

Reno, Nevada--Residential discount real estate company Assist-2-Sell added 29 new franchises from January 1 through April 30. Along with the opening of South Dakota's first Assist-2-Sell franchise in Rapid City, the expansion brings the total number of Assist-2-Sell franchises in 43 states and Canada to 242. -Business Wire

Staten Island, New York--Globe Restaurant Group Inc., franchisor of the Goodfella's Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta concept has opened its 10th restaurant in Danbury, Connecticut. The company has also begun offering three different types of units--small cafes that seat 30 to 40, a mid-sized offering with seating for 90 to 120, and freestanding units with seating for 200. -PRNewswire