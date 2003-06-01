Home Run

Step up to the plate with one of these 500-plus homebased franchises and business opportunities.
This story appears in the June 2003 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine.

Unlike other business phenomena we've seen come and go over the past decade, one seems certain to stick: homebased businesses. Why are 14.7 million U.S. businesses run from home? Because, thanks to cutting-edge technology, entrepreneurs have realized they don't have to sacrifice family, productivity or profits in the process. Perhaps the most revolutionary change in homebased business over the past few years is its scope. Your location doesn't limit your choices. All kinds of businesses, from all types of industries, can be run successfully from home.

If you are one of the millions of Americans interested in running a homebased business, visit our homebased franchise listing in Entrepreneur's Franchise Zone or check out the hundreds of business opportunities available in Entrepreneur's BizOpp Zone.

And if this is the route you decide to take, we strongly recommend that you perform a thorough investigation and analysis of any franchise or business opportunity you are considering investing in before signing any papers or putting up any money. A good first move is to contact the Better Business Bureau. Also ask the company you are interested in for the names of franchisees or dealers who are already in business with them. But the message bears repeating: Never invest before investigating. And always proceed with caution.

Good luck, and happy hunting.

