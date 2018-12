A static Web site will bore visitors, so make changes regularly.

June 9, 2003 1 min read

Not every change on your Web site will be warmly embraced. When you make changes that aren't well received, you'll hear about them quickly enough. Fortunately, you have the power to alter whatever prior changes you've made that haven't gone down as well as you might have hoped. The Internet is dynamic, and your site needs to develop an element of dynamism as well.

