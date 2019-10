June 11, 2003 1 min read

Dallas--Romacorp Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to sell 11 company-owned Tony Roma's restaurants in Texas and Oklahoma to Romadal LTD I, a new franchisee for the concept. Terms of the agreement include the future development of three new restaurants in the development territory. The transaction is expected to close this month. -Primezone